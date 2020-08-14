Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Pays Unique Tribute Using Rubik's Cube, Demands CBI Probe;Watch

Two months after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai, demand for a CBI probe in the case has grown. While the Supreme Court is hearing Rhea Chakroborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, the apex court has pulled the Maharashtra government for not cooperating with Bihar Police in the case. Republic Media Network has led the campaign to demand a CBI probe in the case and has through its investigation exposed glaring loopholes in the case.

As #CBIForSSR is the longest-running campaign of 2020, a fan of Sushant has paid a unique tribute to the late actor. Posting a video on Twitter, a fan has arranged 432 Rubik's Cube in a manner that makes Sushant's portrait.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's appeal

On Friday, Shweta Singh Kirti - Sushant's sister has appealed to people to observe global prayers for justice in his case. Taking to Twitter on August 14, exactly two months after Sushant allegedly committed suicide, Kirti asked people to join a global 24-hours spiritual and prayer observation so that truth prevails.

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Maharashtra govt files reply to SC

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government in its previous reply to the SC has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Sushant's family's reply to SC

In their response to the top court, Sushant's family highlighted the jurisdiction of Bihar Police in the matter and pointed out that Mumbai Police have not been investigating the case seriously while also attempting to delay the case. Furthermore, the respondent - Sushant's father has also highlighted that Rhea Chakraborty had herself asked for a CBI inquiry and had reiterated that she had no objection if the transfer of the investigation was done by the Supreme Court.

