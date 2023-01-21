Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Remember Actor On His Birth Anniversary; 'We Miss You'

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans flooded social media with birthday wishes and mentioned they miss him.

Anjali Negi
Sushant Singh Rajput

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Raput's 37th birth anniversary, his fans came up with numerous ways to celebrate the legacy of the late actor. In addition to flooding social media with birthday wishes for the star, fans also stepped out to feed the poor and made some charity donations in his name. 

In a video, one of Sushant's fans can be seen distributing blankets to the homeless. The fan also shared a document of his donation to a blind school and pictures from the cowshed feeding cows. 

Another one made book donations to an orphanage and distributed blankets to an elderly home. 

A bunch of fans celebrated the event by cutting a cake at their home and shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media. 

Wishes pour in from across India for Sushant

Fans shared their artwork and numerous pictures of the star and mentioned they miss him. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's work profile 

Sushant made his acting debut with the television programme 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil', but the actor rose to fame after landing the lead part in the popular show 'Pavitra Rishta'. 

Making his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', Sushant went on to work in several films like 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Kedarnath'. 

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at the of age 34. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai house. His last appearance was in the movie 'Dil Bechara', which was released posthumously.

