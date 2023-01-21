Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Remember Actor On His Birth Anniversary; 'We Miss You'

Quick links:
Image: @shwetasinghkirti/Instagram
On the occasion of Sushant Singh Raput's 37th birth anniversary, his fans came up with numerous ways to celebrate the legacy of the late actor. In addition to flooding social media with birthday wishes for the star, fans also stepped out to feed the poor and made some charity donations in his name.
In a video, one of Sushant's fans can be seen distributing blankets to the homeless. The fan also shared a document of his donation to a blind school and pictures from the cowshed feeding cows.
Legacy of #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 , blankets distributed on behalf of #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 to needy people pic.twitter.com/rdZfOvNFyh— Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) January 20, 2023
Legacy of #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 pic.twitter.com/EYzI6JrlAB— Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) January 19, 2023
Under #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 memorial activities, team fed 37 cows in gaushala today pic.twitter.com/G1WYrpXlYU— Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) January 18, 2023
Another one made book donations to an orphanage and distributed blankets to an elderly home.
In addition to some blankets for the elderly home— NONA❤️ SUSHANT (@nonayousef7) January 20, 2023
And a water cooler, as it is the best type of charity ever to make Sushant’s soul always in happiness and smiles @itsSSR 😭❤️🙏
Sushant Day #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/7X73IEV3ad
A bunch of fans celebrated the event by cutting a cake at their home and shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media.
January 21st is here so is the carnival of SSRians. 🎊👑— 🇳🇮🇹🇮🇳 SSRian (@Im_NitinJ30) January 21, 2023
Happy Birthday #SushantSinghRajput 😇🐐
Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/dfTGja9Gd5
Happiest 37th Birthday our star boy ❤️— Chaitali Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@IamChaitali321) January 20, 2023
You deserve all the blessings, love , happiness in the earth 💞
You will be remembered till eternity 💫@withoutthemind
Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/Padw4MGj2G
Fans shared their artwork and numerous pictures of the star and mentioned they miss him.
Every Celebrations, every Happiness is so Incomplete without you Sushant 😔— Nermeen (@sushfanseg) January 21, 2023
Miss you sooo much 💔
Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/B7opwi435b
Always Miss U My Star ✨️ Sushant Singh Rajput❤️— Monalisa🇮🇳 (Fan Account ) (@Monalisank06) January 21, 2023
Sushant Day 🎉 #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/V7jFzDnR0K
There is not a single day.. I didn’t miss you @itsSSR— 🌿Suniket Bhai's Lil Shamba//Apa Dimdi's Putiram🌿 (@ApaDiKiChoti123) January 21, 2023
But today, I miss you more...❤️
Sushant Day #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/C0CBkJXCu6
Sushant made his acting debut with the television programme 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil', but the actor rose to fame after landing the lead part in the popular show 'Pavitra Rishta'.
Making his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', Sushant went on to work in several films like 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Kedarnath'.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at the of age 34. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai house. His last appearance was in the movie 'Dil Bechara', which was released posthumously.