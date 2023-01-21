Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Remember Actor On His Birth Anniversary; 'We Miss You'

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Raput's 37th birth anniversary, his fans came up with numerous ways to celebrate the legacy of the late actor. In addition to flooding social media with birthday wishes for the star, fans also stepped out to feed the poor and made some charity donations in his name.

In a video, one of Sushant's fans can be seen distributing blankets to the homeless. The fan also shared a document of his donation to a blind school and pictures from the cowshed feeding cows.

Legacy of #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 , blankets distributed on behalf of #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 to needy people pic.twitter.com/rdZfOvNFyh — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) January 20, 2023

Under #SushantSinghRajput𓃵 memorial activities, team fed 37 cows in gaushala today pic.twitter.com/G1WYrpXlYU — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) January 18, 2023

Another one made book donations to an orphanage and distributed blankets to an elderly home.

In addition to some blankets for the elderly home

And a water cooler, as it is the best type of charity ever to make Sushant’s soul always in happiness and smiles @itsSSR 😭❤️🙏



Sushant Day #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/7X73IEV3ad — NONA❤️ SUSHANT (@nonayousef7) January 20, 2023

A bunch of fans celebrated the event by cutting a cake at their home and shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media.

January 21st is here so is the carnival of SSRians. 🎊👑

Happy Birthday #SushantSinghRajput 😇🐐



Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/dfTGja9Gd5 — 🇳​​​​​🇮​​​​​🇹​​​​​🇮​​​​​🇳 ​​​​​SSRian (@Im_NitinJ30) January 21, 2023

Happiest 37th Birthday our star boy ❤️

You deserve all the blessings, love , happiness in the earth 💞

You will be remembered till eternity 💫@withoutthemind

Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/Padw4MGj2G — Chaitali Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@IamChaitali321) January 20, 2023

Wishes pour in from across India for Sushant

Fans shared their artwork and numerous pictures of the star and mentioned they miss him.

Every Celebrations, every Happiness is so Incomplete without you Sushant 😔



Miss you sooo much 💔



Sushant Day#SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/B7opwi435b — Nermeen (@sushfanseg) January 21, 2023

Always Miss U My Star ✨️ Sushant Singh Rajput❤️

Sushant Day 🎉 #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/V7jFzDnR0K — Monalisa🇮🇳 (Fan Account ) (@Monalisank06) January 21, 2023

There is not a single day.. I didn’t miss you @itsSSR

But today, I miss you more...❤️



Sushant Day #SushantMoon pic.twitter.com/C0CBkJXCu6 — 🌿Suniket Bhai's Lil Shamba//Apa Dimdi's Putiram🌿 (@ApaDiKiChoti123) January 21, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput's work profile

Sushant made his acting debut with the television programme 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil', but the actor rose to fame after landing the lead part in the popular show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Making his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', Sushant went on to work in several films like 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Kedarnath'.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at the of age 34. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai house. His last appearance was in the movie 'Dil Bechara', which was released posthumously.