Sushant Singh Rajput's Doppelganger's Film 'Suicide Or Murder' Receives Flak From Netizens

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were in shock as the late actor's look-alike Sachin Tiwari went on to reveal that he will be featuring in the film titled 'Suicide or Murder' which is inspired by Sushant’s life. The movie will be helmed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta under the banner VSG Binge. During an interview with a news portal, Vijay revealed that 50% of the script is ready and the movie will begin filming mid-September.

Soon after the makers went on to make the announcement of the film, fans took to their respective social media handles to express their displeasure on making the film on such a sensitive issue. One of the netizens wrote, “We won't let that happen unless the full investigation is completed and justice would have been given!! So don't even think about the movie! We don't want any crap part happening!!!” and the other one wrote, "Scavengers coming out to dig in." Take a look at a few more comments below.

The Indian industry when someone dies :#SuicideOrMurder pic.twitter.com/4n2iuvgH9X — GOdbESS #FreeLoujain (@KDroitji0) July 20, 2020

Ironical!! People are against Bollywood for how they murdered #SushantSinghSingh & not letting justice happen & Bollywood think we will watch their version of this case in movie #suicideormurder

A big fan of SSR but won't spend a minute/ penny on this movie. Bollywood is filth. — Raga_Om (@Sumit76108556) July 20, 2020

Howwww cannn uhh daree to take his place !!!!!!

Stillllll investigation is on !!!!

Stop making buisness over his death !!

Instead of this stand for Justicee !!

Noooo oneee can takee sushant's placeeeeeeeeee !!!!!#SushantTruthNow #WorldSeekingJusticeForSSR — Justiceee For Sushant !ðŸ”¥âœŠ (@sushantfan21) July 21, 2020

We won't let that happen unless the full investigation is completed and justice would have been given!! So don't even think about the movie! We don't want any crap part happening !!! Please for now get a life ! #SushantTruthNow — ðŸ¦‹#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@rupali0023) July 21, 2020

The poster of the movie introduced newcomer Sachin Tiwari as ‘The Outsider’. However, according to the makers, the movie is not a biopic of Sushant but is only inspired by his life. The movie is reported to commence filming in September in Mumbai and Punjab and is also expected to release on Christmas 2020.

During an interview with a news portal, Vijay went on to reveal his reason behind making the film. He said that the movie is being made to end the monopoly of the big stars and production houses of the film industry. He also revealed that his main motive behind making this film is that one does not want what happened with Sushant to happen with someone else.

Vijay also recalled saying that he met an actor who tried to end her life 11 times. He said that there might be a reason behind taking such a drastic step by an outsider. He also added that there are several actors who enter the industry to fulfill their dreams here but end up not getting work. The movie will be helmed by Shamik Maulik and Shraddha Pandit who will be composing music for the film.

