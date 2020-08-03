Sushant's Father Issues Video Statement, Says 'Alerted Police About Threat To Son In Feb'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh claimed that the Mumbai Police did not take action after informing them on February 25 of the late actor’s life being in danger. He added that even after his death, they have not taken action on the names mentioned in that request. Singh has now urged that the Bihar police, that is investigating the case on the basis of the FIR it registered, be provided all co-operation.

Sushant’s father speaks to Republic TV

In a video statement, Sushant’s father said, “I had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 that my son’s life was in danger. However, they did not do anything. My son passed away on June 14, so we urged to take action against those who were named in the request on February 25, but they did not take action in 40 days." "So I went to the police station in Patna and registered a case and Patna police has immediately taken action. However, the culprits are now running away. "The Patna police needs to be helped. I want to thank honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha for standing by the truth.”



A First Information Report has been registered against Sushant’s live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others on charges under IPC sections, 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide)..

In his complaint, Singh had claimed that Rhea had befriended Sushant with the intention of furthering her career. He accused the actress of distancing Sushant from the family, administering to him an overdose of medicines, discouraging him in professional and property deals, stealing his money and valuables, while also questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account. The Bihar Police, which has arrived in Mumbai, has been involved in numerous controversies, including alleged non-co-operation by Mumbai Police, and IPS officer Vinay Tiwari being ‘forced’ to quarantine on arrival in the city.

