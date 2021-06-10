Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh's Petition Dismissed By Delhi HC; No Stay On 'Nyay'

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh's petition was dismissed by the Delhi High Court. The court refused to stay on the movie 'Nyay: The Justice'.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Nyay: The Justice

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs’s father KK Singh against movies allegedly based on the late actor’s life. Singh had filed the plea seeking restraining of anyone using his son’s name, likeness, images, caricature, personal life and other aspects in any movie. The court also stayed the release of the movie Nyay: The Justice, that is purportedly based on Rajput’s life.

Delhi HC dismisses Sushant's father's plea against Nyay: The Justice

The judgement was passed by a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Naurala.

KK Singh had moved Delhi HC in April this year to ban movies like Nyay: The Justice and Shashank. He had alleged that the makers of these movies were taking advantage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He had claimed that more such ventures that could depict different theories and stories could be produced that would harm the reputation of the family.

The plea stated that any development of any story, film or any other venture without the permission of the family or legal heir was a breach of the fundamental right of privacy and 'personality right of celebrity.'

Sushant's sister Meetu Singh too had penned a strong note on Twitter recently. "Unfortunately, it has come to our notice that some people are taking advantage of this situation for their own personal benefits which is an unexplainably inhuman act. All these people are required to refrain themselves from doing so," she had stated.

The first death anniversary of Sushant, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, is on June 14. 

Nyay: The Justice is gearing up for release three days before that. The movie also stars veteran actors like Asrani and Shakti Kapoorl

