Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Moves Delhi HC Again Over Movies On SSR; Hearing Adjourned

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a fresh plea of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh on restraining of films and other ventures on the late actor’s life. The matter has been listed for hearing on Friday. The point of discussion that forced the adjournment in the court was on whether the film Nyay: The Justice, a film allegedly based on Rajput’s life, released on not.

Sushant's father KK Singh's plea adjourned

Advocate Vedanta Varma, appearing for producer of the movie. Sarla Saraogi, claimed that the movie had released on Over-the-Top platform. "We're on caveat. We haven't received a copy," he said.

Advocate Jayant K Mehta, appearing for KK Singh, said, "We can't deny you the copy on appeal. the question is whether the movie has been released? Our question is it's been released."

Justice Singh said, "Check it now. It's not a difficulty. You should check it. Even I can check it now."

Senior Advocate Harish Salve then said, "iI the bench available tomorrow? I don't think so if it's right for the bench to adjudicate if it's released or not."

"A lot depends on whether it's released or not," the judge answered.

As Justice Bhambhani said, "The question is if the movie is released or whether the lunch is served?", Salve replied, "Your lords should go for the latter." The court then dictated the order and listed the matter for hearing on June 25.

The Delhi High Court on June 10 refused to stay the release of several movies, purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including ''Nyay: The Justice'' which is scheduled to be released on Friday, saying these films are neither portrayed as biopic nor factual narration of what transpired in his life.

"Posthumous privacy right is not permissible", the high court said in its interim order on a plea by Rajput’s father to restrain such films.

The court said it found merit in the submissions of producers and directors that if the information of events that have occurred is already in the public domain, one cannot plead any violation of the right to privacy on a movie inspired by such events.

(With PTI inputs)

