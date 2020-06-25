Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Pays Homage To The Late Actor At His Prayer Service In Patna

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise had left his fans and the film fraternity devastated. The actor was found dead in his Bandra home, Mumbai on June 14th. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father paid homage to the actor on Wednesday at his prayer meet.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father pays homage at the prayer meet

A picture of Sushant’s father paying homage to the actor surfaced on social media. The prayer meeting was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Patna. Check out the picture below.

Fans mourn

As soon as the fans of the late actor saw the picture, they flooded the post with their comments. Numerous fans remembered the actor fondly and offered condolence to the late actor’s family. Several other fans sent warm regards to the family and wished they get the strength to endure the loss of their son.

The acting career of Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor was 34 years of age and was from Patna, Bihar. The actor has been featured in many movies in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in theatres in Chhichore, a multicast film, in which Sushant was the male lead.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

