Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Ganesh Files RTI In SSR Death Case; Here's What CBI Replied

There was hope for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the late actor’s death anniversary, informed that the case was still being investigated from all angles. The news, however, does not seem to have pleased SSR’s friend, choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who recently filed a Right to Information (RTI) plea to know the status of the case. The CBI response left him so disappointed that he tweeted to United States of America President Joe Biden to grant him visa on ‘human rights basis.’

Sushant’s friend Ganesh files RTI on CBI probe in SSR case

Ganesh took to Twitter to share the copy of the reply he received to the RTI he filed through his lawyer. In his plea, he has sought the complete record of the FIR registered, the complete record of the investigation till date, list of suspected accused, stage of the investigation and the status of the filing of the chargesheet.

The CBI has replied, “In this connection, it is intimated that the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still under investigation. However, it may be noted that further information cannot be furnished to you as disclosure of such information may impede the process of investigation, as exemption is claimed under section 8 (1) (h) of the RTI."

Ganesh was unhappy over the reaction and tagging Prime Minister’s Office, wrote that if they were unable to solve the case, then he was not feeling safe in India. Tagging POTUS Biden, he stated that he did not have any criminal record, so he sought an ‘instant visa on the basis of human rights.’

Ganesh had been detained, on Sushant’s death anniversary on June 14, by the Delhi Police after he had held protests at the CBI office in the Capital. Previously, he has led numerous events and protests seeking the truth of the case.

Live From CBI Head Office Delhi to get updates For Sushant, Live Me Hi Update Lenge https://t.co/QyCuyvPk2C — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) June 14, 2021

The CBI on June 14, a year into the mysterious death of Sushant, stated that they had neither closed the case nor ruled out any angle and continued to investigate the case.

