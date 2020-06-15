Sushant Singh Rajput's Pics On Social Media That Offer A Throwback To His Happier Times

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left fans and the entire film fraternity in a state of shock. The actor throughout his career was loved for the films he did and the characters he portrayed on the screen. Sushant Singh Rajput began his career by starring in serials and then eventually becoming a huge movie star. Here are some of the happy pictures Sushant Singh Rajput shared on his social media profiles.

Sushant Singh Rajput's photographs on social media

His First Instagram picture

On March 27, 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput uploaded this picture with a baby he met on the streets of New York as per his caption. The actor seemed extremely delighted to meet the cute baby and shared an entire series of 5 photographs with the baby. Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen making faces and enjoying with the kid while holding him in his arms. Sushant even penned down a small poem while writing his caption, in which he talks about the innocence of a child.

Break time picture

Sushant Singh Rajput in this picture can be seen sipping on a beverage while smiling joyfully. The actor shared this monochrome picture on his feed and fans loved it very much. Sushant Singh Rajput looked happy in the picture and even captioned the picture with a hashtag that read Self Musing.

The Photoshoot

Sushant Singh Rajput in his career did a number of photoshoots but often would not upload most of them on to his profile. The actor’s Instagram profile was filled with personal photographs and some very real moments from his day to day life. However, this is one such picture Sushant Singh Rajput uploaded of a photoshoot. The actor's radiant smile is evident as he posed for the camera in a rather unique way. The caption of this picture read, “Give me your hand and I shall never let go” along with the hashtag of Self Musing which he commonly used throughout his feed.

The Performance

Sushant Singh Rajput was an amazing performer and loved by many. On one such occasion, Sushant Singh Rajput happened to be performing for an event when this picture was taken. The actor loved this picture and uploaded it on his Instagram feed. He can be seen wearing bright clothing while being shirtless for his performance. Sushant Singh Rajput added a long poem-like caption to this post which seemed perfect for the picture he shared.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR.

