Sushant Singh Rajput's Image Used In School Textbook In Kolkata; Fans Delighted By Example

Tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput in various ways have been a common sight ever since his untimely demise on June 14, 2020. People around the world have held events to mark his legacy, be it in the form of a celebratory or protest over the 'justice' in his death case. Recently, a gesture that indicated the love for him and his popularity was his picture being used in a school textbook.

Sushant Singh Rajput pic in a school textbook

A fan of SSR shared the photo of a textbook wherein Sushant’s photo was put up at the top of one of the pages. The netizen shared that it was science textbook of Class 3 and that Sushant’s image was used to describe a ‘human’, to differentiate between animals. The fan expressed his delight about the Chhichhore star being called a 'example of a human.'

Fans of Sushant were excited upon for the description and called it ‘heart touching’.

Heart touching ðŸ¥º — Nishi murthy SSRian (@nishimurthy) March 22, 2021

Woww it touched my heart ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A Real Gem â¤ï¸ðŸ’›



MVA Backing SSR Culprits — Anwesha ðŸ’«ðŸ¦‹|| Proud SSRian ðŸ”¥ || (@Sushi_Anwy) March 22, 2021

A human being in the truest sense â¤ï¸ðŸ’«



Matchless SSR — Here for SSR(SSRF)ðŸ¦‹ (@Shrestha7489745) March 22, 2021

On Monday, fans of SSR had celebrated a special tribute in Melbourne, where a memorial bench was arranged by an organisation. They called it the ‘Sushant point’ and that described him as ‘actor, keen astronomer, environmentalist & humanitarian’ and as a ‘soul that touched millions.’

Another news that made headlines on the day was Sushant's film Chhichhore being honoured with the Best Hindi Film award. Tributes poured in from the members of the cast, like Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, among others. Apart from fans, even Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Roopa Ganguly expressed their delight.