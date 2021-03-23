Sushant Singh Rajput's Image Used In School Textbook In Kolkata; Fans Delighted By Example

Quick links:
Tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput in various ways have been a common sight ever since his untimely demise on June 14, 2020. People around the world have held events to mark his legacy, be it in the form of a celebratory or protest over the 'justice' in his death case. Recently, a gesture that indicated the love for him and his popularity was his picture being used in a school textbook.
A fan of SSR shared the photo of a textbook wherein Sushant’s photo was put up at the top of one of the pages. The netizen shared that it was science textbook of Class 3 and that Sushant’s image was used to describe a ‘human’, to differentiate between animals. The fan expressed his delight about the Chhichhore star being called a 'example of a human.'
This is my little cousin sister'sMarch 22, 2021
School science book
She's in 3rd standard
The book says what is human, what is animal etc.
Here, @itsSSR 's picture is as an example of humanðŸ˜Š@nilotpalm3 @divinemitz @withoutthemind @shwetasinghkirt @SelfmusingSsr @Anonymo85632208 pic.twitter.com/WD7kY8yYos
Fans of Sushant were excited upon for the description and called it ‘heart touching’.
Heart touching ðŸ¥º— Nishi murthy SSRian (@nishimurthy) March 22, 2021
Woww it touched my heart ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A Real Gem â¤ï¸ðŸ’›— Anwesha ðŸ’«ðŸ¦‹|| Proud SSRian ðŸ”¥ || (@Sushi_Anwy) March 22, 2021
MVA Backing SSR Culprits
A human being in the truest sense â¤ï¸ðŸ’«— Here for SSR(SSRF)ðŸ¦‹ (@Shrestha7489745) March 22, 2021
Matchless SSR
On Monday, fans of SSR had celebrated a special tribute in Melbourne, where a memorial bench was arranged by an organisation. They called it the ‘Sushant point’ and that described him as ‘actor, keen astronomer, environmentalist & humanitarian’ and as a ‘soul that touched millions.’
Another news that made headlines on the day was Sushant's film Chhichhore being honoured with the Best Hindi Film award. Tributes poured in from the members of the cast, like Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, among others. Apart from fans, even Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Roopa Ganguly expressed their delight.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.