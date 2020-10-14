Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' To Re-release In Theatres; Wary Fans Say 'don't Watch'

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' is set to re-release in theatres again as theatres gear up to re-open. But fans urged not to watch it, calling it a 'trap.'

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' to re-release in theatres, but fans say 'don't watch'

There is good news for cinema lovers as theatres are all set to resume operations from Thursday after over six months break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from a few new films readying for release, more films released last year and even in 2018,  have been announced for re-release. While blockbusters like War and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were a part of the list, a venture that stood out was Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Kedarnath'.

SSR’s fans unhappy over Kedarnath re-release

Sushant Singh Rajput fans had recently vociferously demanded that his last film Dil Bechara be released on the big screen, as a tribute to him after this death. They had then expressed their displeasure about the film eventually hitting a digital streaming platform. However, despite an opportunity to see Sushant on the big screen again with Kedarnath re-release, netizens were not happy.

Many of them reacted and urged fellow fans to not go to the theatres. They believed that Sushant won’t benefit from the release but others will. Another person wrote that the film had been ‘intentionally destroyed' and removed from theatres as other films like Zero and Simmba were about to release some days after the love story.

They were of the opinion that the makers were trying to monetise his death. One called it a ‘trap’ while another claimed that unless the profits were going to SSR Foundation, none of them were going to watch the film.

Kedarnath

Kedarnath, which released in December 2018, was among the successful films that Sushant featured in. The debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film was based on a love story surrounding the real floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. Sushant had played the role of a Pithoo, a traditional tourist transporter, in the movie.

While Kedarnath is set to be 'boycotted' by 'SSrians' upon theatrical release, celebrities and others had come out wholeheartedly in support of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara. The movie set viewing records galore, reportedly close to 100 million in the first three days itself, which was termed as being equivalent to Rs 2000 crore as per box office standards.

