Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' To Re-release In Theatres; Wary Fans Say 'don't Watch'

There is good news for cinema lovers as theatres are all set to resume operations from Thursday after over six months break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from a few new films readying for release, more films released last year and even in 2018, have been announced for re-release. While blockbusters like War and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were a part of the list, a venture that stood out was Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Kedarnath'.

SSR’s fans unhappy over Kedarnath re-release

Sushant Singh Rajput fans had recently vociferously demanded that his last film Dil Bechara be released on the big screen, as a tribute to him after this death. They had then expressed their displeasure about the film eventually hitting a digital streaming platform. However, despite an opportunity to see Sushant on the big screen again with Kedarnath re-release, netizens were not happy.

Many of them reacted and urged fellow fans to not go to the theatres. They believed that Sushant won’t benefit from the release but others will. Another person wrote that the film had been ‘intentionally destroyed' and removed from theatres as other films like Zero and Simmba were about to release some days after the love story.

They were of the opinion that the makers were trying to monetise his death. One called it a ‘trap’ while another claimed that unless the profits were going to SSR Foundation, none of them were going to watch the film.

#Kedarnath was intentionally destroyed and removed from theatres despite it doing so well at box office,to give screens to Mafia films #Zero and #Simbba!! Now they are milking #SushantSinghRajput film to gain back audience! Audience be smart please 🙏 #Bollywood #Justice4SSR https://t.co/p3gwIp59Sn — Ajay Mittal (@ajay36mittal) October 14, 2020

SSR warriors please don't go to cinema halls..

They r trying to fix us in a trap by d name of sushant's movie #Kedarnath

Pls watch at home .. now this money ll go to their pockets#ProtestInBihar4SSR https://t.co/5ELq8XRmEZ — Neha kumari (@NehaT1923) October 14, 2020

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the greedy producers want more money on the name of SSR. a nice trick for making money but the audience is not fool now.#Kedarnath #AshamedOfBollywood https://t.co/UYX9P80oOT — Parth Chandarana (@Pc__116) October 14, 2020

#Thappad



To tell about #Kedarnath, it's only the commercial and business tactics to make money out of SSRIANS feelings!!



Yes,we love him sooo much which u can't imagine..



But that doesn't mean we'll rush into theatres to see him and give collections to all the Culprits



No use — Shyam (@Shyaam27) October 14, 2020

Kedarnath

Kedarnath, which released in December 2018, was among the successful films that Sushant featured in. The debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film was based on a love story surrounding the real floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. Sushant had played the role of a Pithoo, a traditional tourist transporter, in the movie.

While Kedarnath is set to be 'boycotted' by 'SSrians' upon theatrical release, celebrities and others had come out wholeheartedly in support of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara. The movie set viewing records galore, reportedly close to 100 million in the first three days itself, which was termed as being equivalent to Rs 2000 crore as per box office standards.

