Sushant Singh Rajput's Neighbour Opens Up On Night Of June 13, Says 'something Was Amiss'

Before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, numerous theories, speculations, theories and reports have been ruling the roost. One such report doing the rounds has been that there was a party held at SSR’s residence the day before he died. This theory, however, has been shot down by the late actor’s neighbour.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour opens up on night before death

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sushant’s neighbour at Mont Blanc building in Mumbai’s Bandra stated that there was something amiss on June 13, as the lights had been turned off, though he was known to be a night owl.

The neighbour said, “The lights were turned off by 10.30-11, only the kitchen’s light was on. Never before his home lights would be off. His home lights used to be on always. He used to be awake till 3-4AM. There was no party. But, there was something somewhere.”

Previously, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani had also clarified that no party was held on the day before his death. Pithani, who has been under the lens, having been questioned by ED and Mumbai Police, had claimed that SSR had bid him goodnight the night before and asked him to sleep.

Meanwhile, the CBI, which has been ordered by the Supreme Court to probe the case, too questioned Pithani on Saturday. The officers were seen bringing him and Sushant’s cook Neeraj to SSR’s house where they were living. The officials brought the duo to recreate the crime scene, as per sources.

