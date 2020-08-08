Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Reacts To His Photo On California Billboard; See Post

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a glimpse of the billboard in California that demanded justice for the actor’s death. The Billboard #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput can be seen at the great mall parkway exit in California. Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh took to her social media and commented on the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece comments #Warriors4SSR

(Image credits: Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram)

Malika Singh commented wishing that everybody has the strength to keep going. She also added the #Warriors4SSR towards the end of the post. Many Bollywood personalities shared #Warriors4SSR on their social media account.

Subramanian Swamy also shared a picture with the hashtag on his social media account. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared a picture with a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother and added the hashtag.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh, as well as his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, have commented on the picture. While posting the picture, Ankita Lokhande mentioned that she believes Sushant Singh Rajput and his mother have reunited after his demise.

Sushant's sister Shweta commented saying that they have reunited and urged Ankita to stay strong. She also added that they will fight until justice is served to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s niece Malika mentioned that the actor always missed his mother and that she too believes that they have reunited after his demise.

(Image credits: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection to the money laundering case. The actor is being investigated by CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. She was seen arriving at the agency’s office in Ballard estate along with her brother. Rhea’s business manager Shruti Modi who worked for Sushant also appeared in the agency in response to the summons made by the ED.

Officials stated that Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and Shruti Modi’s statements have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Justice for Sushant became wildly popular nationally after his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family under sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, and 306 in Patna. Apart from Rhea, five other people have been reportedly booked for abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy after the FIR was filed. Previously, Republic TV made extensive coverage to unearth explosive details about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

