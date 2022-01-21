Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Shares Unseen Pictures Of Late Actor On His Birth Anniversary

January 21 marked fan-favourite late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday and fans and actors from the film fraternity fondly remembered the star on social media. The actor's niece, Katyayni Aarya Rajput took to Instagram on his birth anniversary and shared some unseen pictures from his childhood with him. Calling him 'Gulshan Mama', she extended her birthday wishes to Sushant.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shares unseen pictures on actor's birthday

Katyayni Aarya Rajput took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared two pictures from her childhood with her uncle and late Bollywood star, Sushant Singh Rajput. In the first picture she uploaded, Sushant is seen carrying her in his arms with a smile on his face. In the second picture, the duo can be seen enjoying eating noodles together.

She penned down a caption in which she mentioned that she hoped to share horror stories with her uncle like they used to, but cannot. It read, "Happy Birthday Gulshan Mama✨ I have so much to say to you that words can't. I wish we could still exchange horror stories over maggie like we used to. ❤️"

A number of fans took to social media on Friday and mourned the loss of the actor as they paid tribute to him on his birthday.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Several netizens took to the comments section and expressed their feelings after looking at the pictures. Some told Katyayni that her 'Gulshan Mama' will always love her, while others called the pictures 'priceless'. Many other Instagram users dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Sushant's sister also took to Instagram on his birth anniversary and posted some memorable photos and videos of her late brother. In the caption of the video, she mentioned that his 'legacy will live on' as she wished him a happy birthday. The video includes glimpses of the roles that the actor took on in his much-loved films and also saw him enjoying his with friends and family. The caption read, "My God!What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. 🙏❤️"

Image: Instagram/@katyayni.aarya.rajput