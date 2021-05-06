Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Picture Features In Textbook To Teach Kids, Fans Say 'beautiful'

Sushant Singh Rajput's picture was used in a Bengali textbook without to teach kids. With Ankita Lokhande also a part of the plan, fans s'beautiful'

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sushant Singh Rajput

Image: PTI, Smita Parikh/Twitter


Sushant Singh Rajput was among the most popular new-gen stars of the film industry before his untimely demise last year. This translated into an immense outpouring of love for the actor and celebration of his legacy, as fan held various initiatives in his memory. Not just fans, who are known to share their favourite moments in the form of pictures and videos, his photograph in a school textbook showed that his popularity spread across age groups. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's picture in a school textbook

Sushant's picture was posted in a primary school textbook. The snap was a still from his breakthrough show Pavitra Rishta, which also featured his then co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The photo was shared by SSR’s close friend Smita Parikh, who had been one of the names in the forefront of the ’Justice 4 SSR’ movement, seeking closure over his mysterious death.

Smita wrote that the photo was used to depict a family and a father figure, and shared her pride about him for the education board thinking that he was the 'best.' She also tagged Sishant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Neetu Singh. Netizens also got emotional and used terms like 'beautiful' and more.

READ | Oscars 2021: Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhanu Athaiya remembered during In Memoriam

Previously, the Chhichhore star’s picture was used in a textbook to depict a ‘human’ in comparison with animals.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for Sushant after close to 11 months since his death. Fans have been holding numerous events, and the recent example of this was when many ‘SSRians’ came together to arrange for  COVID-19 related requirements amid the pandemic infecting lakhs in India.

READ | Parth Samthaan feels satisfied as he has 'everything' he needs for breakfast

Meanwhile, the fans also continued to raise their voice over the investigation of his death in Mumbai’s Bandra region, hoping that the Central Bureau of Investigators will give the verdict that they hope for.    

READ | Sushant's sister Shweta shares his last post, says 'pain can shatter you into pieces'

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister thanks 'SSRians' for helping the needy amid COVID-19 surge

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT