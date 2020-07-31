Sushant's Flatmate Siddharth: We Called The Locksmith That Morning And Opened His Door

Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pitani confirmed that he was present in the same house in which the actor breathed his last. He opened up on the night before the actor’s death, sharing a light-hearted conversation with the Chhichhore star. He also recalled Sushant not responding to the knocks on his room, and how they opened the door with the help of a locksmith.

Sushant's roommate opens up

In a recent interview, Sidharth spoke about what happened on the night of June 13.

“I was in the house, He came to my room and asked, ‘Buddha, have you not slept yet?’’ I told him, ‘I am going to sleep now. Why aren’t you sleeping sir?'" he said. "He replied, ‘ I just woke up, I’m going to sleep, you also go to sleep'" Siddharth said and added that they wished each other good night.

He then continued, “Next day when I wake up, Keshav tells me that sir has locked the room from inside. I, Deepesh and others knocked and tried to make him wake up." "But he did not open, so we felt something was amiss, so we called a locksmith. We called his sister and she was on her way. The locksmith came, open it and we asked him to leave, and I found him in that state,” Siddharth said.

Siddharth also revealed that he was not aware of Rs 15 crore transactions, that Sushant’ family claimed is missing from the actor’s bank acount, as they filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others.

"The family members called me and told me about Rs. 15 crore expense and told me to give the statement. I told the family that with all due respect I will only tell the truth. They asked me to come to Patna and I told them that I am in Hyderabad," he added.

"We have lost a big person, he is like a brother to me. To the entire nation, it was a very big shock, I have started to come out of my grief since I have come back with my family. All I have is the good memories that I had with him," he added.

He also said, "We were quite close because we shared an apartment. I was in Jaipur and he saw my work, and through a common friend he invited me. He had a lot of dreams, 150 mini events. He wanted somebody to understand that idea. We started on that note, had great conversations. Within 10 minutes, he could change your perspective."

When asked if Susant suffered from depression, he replied, "I wish I knew because I was with him, only to a capacity, only as a friend and colleague, who will take his work to the next level, and then I gave him his privacy. I never cared about who is he meeting, how is his relationship. We only cared about how our dreams were working, how it was working for our dreams and what we can see with the future that we can see."

He added, "I know I've made a mistake. I wish I had spoken to him properly. Communication is crucial, something that we didn't do."

Siddharth had been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connenction with the case. He also has sent an email of to the Mumbai Police on his explanation of the events related to the death.

