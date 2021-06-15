Sushant Singh Rajput's Sea-facing Bandra Apartment Up For Rent? Check Details

With the lockdown restrictions being eased in Maharashtra, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing apartment in Bandra is expected to attract new tenants. The real estate firm handling the property also revealed that the Kedarnath actor had rented the apartment for Rs 4.5 lakh a month in December 2019. According to various media reports, the apartment has been put on lease but has yet to get a tenant. The pandemic had created a hurdle and there were not many queries about the house.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra house on rent

The apartment is up for lease at Rs 4 lakh per month. Sushant had leased the apartment for Rs 4.5 lakh per month in December 2019. His deal ran through till December 2022. As per reports, the house is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home for those who migrate to Mumbai for work. This house is best for people who are fond of scenic beauty and soothing vibes. Earlier, during an episode of Where the Heart Is, the actor had revealed how he was first shown the pictures of the house when he was shooting for a film in Budapest. He loved the place so much that he decided to move in. He shared that he was really waiting to get there to experience the house. Sushant’s apartment in Mont Blanc is spread over two storeys and the actor had rented it for 36 months and was supposed to live there till December 2022.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mont Blanc residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14 last year. The Mumbai Police that was initially investigating the case termed it as ‘suicide.’ Later, amid fans and celebs' accusations of alleged foul play in the death and 'justice for SSR' movement, the Bihar police stepped into the probe after the Chhichhore star’s father KK Singh lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, embezzlement and more. On Monday, June 14 that marked the first death anniversary of the late actor, scores of his fans, colleagues from the film industry offered their tributes to the actor while prying for his soul. They reminisced their time working with the actor while others shared fond memories with him to commemorate the day.

IMAGE: AP

