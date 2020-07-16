Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Mitu Singh & Cook Neeraj To Be Re-questioned By Cops: Report

Mumbai Police has reportedly summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh and cook Neeraj for the second round of questioning. According to reports, the Police will be questioning Mitu Singh about his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and alledged fights. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj would be questioned about the events that occurred between June 11 and June 14. Reportedly, the Mumbai Police has till now recorded statements of 34 people over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Mumbai Police to question Sushant Singh Rajput's sister and cook?

According to reports, Bandra Police will be questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's sister about the deceased actor's relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Reportedly, Mumbai Police wants to know about the actor's alleged fight with Rhea and other details of their relationship from Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh. Although, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh was questioned a few months back about the same, however, reports claim that the Mumbai Police is probing into all possibilities.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police will be questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's cook to probe intricate details about the deceased actor's lifestyle. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's cook was one of the few people who knew everything about Sushant Singh Rajput's daily life. According to reports, the Mumbai Police want to understand Sushant Singh Rajput's schedule and routine, which he followed before his death, and also want to know intricate details about what transpired on June 14, which led to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue acting. He reportedly started his acting career with a theatre group Ekjute. Following this, he started appearing in television commercials. Sushant Singh Rajput got his first break with Balaji Telefilms' show Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, where he played a prominent role. Soon after, the actor got to play the lead role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

