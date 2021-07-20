Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Asks Wikipedia To Change Actor's Cause Of Death From Suicide

Sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Singh on Monday appealed to Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of her brother’s death listed as ‘suicide’. Priyanka, a lawyer by profession, stated that a probe led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been ongoing to determine the actual cause of Sushant’s death and therefore the reason cited on Wikipedia is presumptive.

“Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging,” the Wikipedia page claims, citing a postmortem report neglecting the controversy that followed later, as the family disputes that narrative. Meanwhile, it peddles Mumbai Police’s unsubstantiated claims, who, when summoned to the scene, declared the actor ‘dead from suicide’ on the spot, assuming that the body was found hanging from the fan. This claim has since been a subject of contestation as the actor’s family had suspected foul play. Probe, which includes Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been unfolding many aspects into the mysterious death of Sushant's.

"I am Sushant's sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today's world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” the former wrote on her Twitter handle, calling out Wikipedia’s glitchy mound of unverified information. She continued, “My demand from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales is: Firstly, as the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant's death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from 'suicide by hanging' to 'under investigation.”

Priyanka reiterated some key facts be taken into account that have been laid out as crucial for the ongoing investigation such as her brother's height, which, as per Priyanka’s understanding was inaccurate. “Change Sushant's height on the wiki page to 183 cm as who can be a more reliable source than the person himself,” she asserted, adding that her brother had given out that information as an authentic source when alive. “ Hear it out from Sushant's mouth @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales,” she stated, uploading the actor’s conversation byte with American-British entrepreneur Jimmy Wales.

Rajput’s sister Shweta observes brother's death anniversary

Late actor Rajput’s sister Shweta meanwhile spent all of June in a solitary retreat in the mountains and had opened up about her journey since her brother’s demise, who passed away last year, under mysterious circumstances. An independent investigation has been ongoing to delve into the series of the events that led to Sushant’s untimely death on the devastating night of June 14. His sister, who has been recovering from grief, said that she wanted to spend time cherishing her departed brother’s memories on his first death anniversary. Shweta took to Twitter to provide a glimpse of her retreat describing it as a ‘soulful’ experience. She commemorated her brother’s iconic contributions to the film industry and his much-admired talent during the course of his short journey as she dedicated the month to remembrance.

