Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Meetu On Rakshabandhan Says 'void Left Behind Is Immense'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister Meetu Singh posted a heartfelt post. The sister wrote about how she was missing him on the day that celebrates brother-sister bond. She also wrote about how she will forever cherish their memories and shall keep their sacred bond alive within her heart.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's heartfelt post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh posted a picture and expressed how the family is still in state of shock. She also wrote that she cannot believe that he is not with them physically. The sister expressed that there is excruciating pain and void that has been left behind which is immense and indescribable. Meetu Singh further wrote in her caption that she will maintain their sacred bond within her heart and shall keep it alive till eternity. She further wrote that she will keep laughing and crying on their shared memories until they meet again. She ended the note saying that he will always be her pride. Check out the emotional post below.

Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable.My precious brother, my jaan,I still can’t say goodbye.

I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity.

I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s other sister Priyanka Singh also took to her social media handle and posted a heartfelt note for the late actor. She wrote that was missing him “immensely” and called him her “soulmate”. She also expressed how the void that has been left behind cannot be described. Check out the post below.

Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void. pic.twitter.com/zZTYr8v6zO — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 3, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti, another sister of Sushant Singh Rajput recalled memories from their childhood days. She expressed how they celebrated Rakshabandhan in their childhood. Sushant’s sister expressed her love for the late actor and added that he will forever remain their pride. Check out the post below.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home, Mumbai on June 14th. The actor’s demise shocked the film fraternity as well as his fans. Sushant’s sisters Shweta and Priyanka have sought a CBI prove in the late actor’s death. The duo wrote to the Prime Minister highlighting the obstruction caused to Bihar Police, who is investigating the matter in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and six others. The father of the late actor had alleged that the actor raised several questions about his demise.

In the light of obstructions caused to #BiharPolice in the case of @itsSSR ,we humbly demand #CBIforShushant . My brother deserves justice. @PMOIndia @AmitShah, @NitishKumar, help us in the fair probe in the interest of justice #CBIForSSRHomicideCase — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 1, 2020

