Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens Emotional Note, Pleads CBI To 'reveal The Truth'

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami (eighth day of the Navratri), late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note for her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise had stirred a lot of emotions in the hearts of his fans, who are adamant in fighting for his justice. For the unversed, the actor was found hanging dead in his house on June 14, 2020. Shweta, in the note, mentioned that Sushant would always be their ‘pride’.



She also went on to write that she was hoping for the 'truth to be revealed' so that their clamoring hearts can find some peace. She also wrote how people and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are ‘relentlessly’ fighting for him.

"You were, You are and You will always be our pride! Look how much love you have stirred in every heart.. they have been relentlessly fighting for you! I pray to Maa Durga. 'Mother please let the truth come out, please let our clamoring hearts find some peace' #PreciousSushant," wrote Shweta.

In another post, Shweta, who has been the torchbearer of the protests to seek justice for her brother’s death, also requested the CBI to fast-track the investigation so that the truth comes out.

She reposted one of her old videos, addressing it to the CBI. "It has exactly been a year of making this video…. CBI Enquiry was our only hope to find the truth, we have been patient so long! With folded hands, we request the @CBI to reveal the truth to us. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput"

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which found various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ShwetaSinghKirti