Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka 'devastated' After Delhi HC Order On Father's Plea

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issued its first response after the Delhi High Court dismissed SSR's father KK Singh’s plea seeking restraining of content on his late son’s life. The court also stayed the release of the film Nyay: The Justice that is purportedly based on the actor's life. The Chhichhore star’s sister Priyanka Singh stated that she was 'devastated' by the verdict.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family reacts to Delhi HC verdict

Responding to a Twitter post by a portal about the HC refusing to stay the movie, Priyanka wrote that she was ‘most devastated and baffled beyond words.’

She also reiterated the ‘Justice for SSR’ initiative. The movement had been initiated by fans of the late star, seeking to know the truth of his death and appropriate investigation with many alleging foul play.

The movie Nyay: The Justice is gearing up for June 11, three days before the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Priyanka's reaction came after SSR’s other sister Meetu Singh had, a few days earlier, fumed at people taking advatange of death of SSR and committing an 'inhuman' act. She had added that no one had the consent to make anything related to SSR.

(2/3)We would also like to bring this to everyone’s notice that the family has not authorised anyone to raise donations or funds in the name of SSR and no one has the consent to make anything about or related to SSR, be it a movie, a book or a merchandise. — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) June 3, 2021

A bench of Justice Sanjay Narula dismissed the petition filed by KK Singh, stating, “the plaintiff has failed to satisfy the three-pronged test for grant of preemptory injunction to restrain exhibition of the films”.

Apart from Nyay: The Justice, movies named Shashank, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost and an unnamed crowd-funded film are the ventures allegedly based on Sushant.

“Since the defendants’ films are neither portrayed as a biopic, nor a factual narration of what transpired in the life of SSR, and are depicted to be complete fictional and inspired from certain events which have occurred in the past and have been widely discussed and are available in public domain, the court finds no reason to grant a restraining order,” the judge said.

The court, however, ordered the makers to maintain accounts of the movie and listed the suit for completion of pleading before the joint registrar.

Sushant's father KK Singh had approached the court in April seeking that the content related to his son or usage of his name or likeness be restrained.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.