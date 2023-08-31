Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers Actor On Raksha Bandhan: The Pain Keeps Growing...

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the late actor. She took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late brother. Shweta shared a montage of throwback photos of the Sushant and recalled their fond memories together.

2 things you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Rajput had worked in 11 Bollywood films.

Shweta says the pain of losing SSR is growing deeper

In a heartfelt note, Shweta Singh Kirti said that her brother Sushant Singh Rajput is still present in her heart, even though he is physically no more. She reminisced about the moments they shared, the times they laughed together, and the sound of his voice that she longs to hear again. She wrote, "Sometimes it feels like you are still here, with me, but at times I wonder if I will ever get to see you, talk to you, or see your smile, listen to your voice again."

Shweta said the pain of the actor's absence is deeply personal and difficult to express in words. She shared that the pain continues to intensify with each passing day. "The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God," she penned.

'Will meet you on the other side'

In her message to her late brother, Shweta Singh Kirti stated she will meet Sushant Singh Rajput again on the "other side". She expressed the longing to reunite with him, even if it means becoming a story herself – whether to inspire, entertain, or be ridiculed.

"The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Tying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are," she concluded.