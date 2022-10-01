Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers 'handsome Brother' With Unseen Pic; Fans Emotional

Fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput still hold him in high regard for his acting performances, intelligence, and kind nature. Though it's been over two years since the actor passed away, his fans and family members never forget to remember him by uploading emotional posts online. Now, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti dropped a 'cute' picture of her late brother on her social media with a heartfelt note attached to it.

Shweta Singh shares throwback pic of Sushant Singh Rajput

On Saturday, Shweta Singh Kirti headed to her Instagram handle and uploaded a close-up picture of the Chhichhore star as he smiled ear to ear. Sharing the pic, Shweta wrote in the caption, "How cute does he look! Love you forever #MyHandsomeBrother," adding a heart emoji to it.

Sushant's fans got emotional soon after the post went viral on social media, which is evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "After watching Kedarnath movie I thought one day I will go to this place and this year month June I visited Kedarnath thanks to Mahadev Sushant sir will always be in our hearts forever;" another fan wrote, "He is the best actor in the world & he is also the best brother & dancer & brilliant student and he is also great philosopher;" while one commented that he can't stop loving the actor.

Earlier, his other sister Priyanka also shared a picture featuring a photo frame of Sushant resting on the table. "What Life has mercilessly denied me, I seemed to steal in d peace of my sleep- a relaxed setting in your playful yet intense company, discussing, of all the things, your fav perfume and the fragrance lingers on all around me! Saw Sushant In Dreams," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

What Life has mercilessly denied me, I seemed to steal in d peace of my sleep- a relaxed setting in your playful yet intense company, discussing, of all the things,your fav perfume and the fragrance lingers on all around me!

Saw Sushant In Dreams pic.twitter.com/CL0ggWsQJx — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) September 16, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.