Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Heartwarming Note On Actor's First Death Anniversary

On the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's which passed on June 15, industry colleagues and friends sent tributes and memory notes on social media. His sister Priyanka Singh shared a few pictures on social media from the prayer meeting they arranged in his memory. She also wrote a long note talking about her survivor's guilt. One of the pictures featured his pet dog fudge.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, his sister Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with her sisters while they were seated in front of his frame. She wrote a heartwarming note for her brother in the caption. She mentioned that life without him is not the same.

After their mother's departure, they had the inspiration to make their lives worthwhile as a tribute to her love. She added that his absence has emptied it of all bearings, mercy, and hope. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wrote, "The plethora of emotions that is our constant companion now, range from numbness, helplessness, hopelessness to desperation, anguish, agony & rage." She concluded by sharing that she has been suffering from survivor's guilt for a long time now.

Priyanka also shared a picture of their pet dog fudge looking at Sushant's photo frame during the prayer meeting. She wrote, "Also, those who are instrumental in your eradication should know it only too well that they have to pay." She mentioned that the Law of Karma is the law of Energy therefore exact and infallible." She had a divine inspiration to pray which went like, "For those responsible for this diabolical sin, May the wrath of Shiva (Nature) be upon you all with full force.”

Reactions to Priyanka Singh's heartwarming note

As soon as Priyanka shared the photos on her social media, Sushant's fans sent condolences to the family and remembered him. They shared that they will always remember him and keep him in their hearts. A fan wrote that losing a brother is very painful and she understands that. She added that they were all in this together. Fans also wrote that the picture with Fudge was extremely emotional. Here are some of the comments on Priyanka's posts on Sushant's death anniversary.

