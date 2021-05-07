Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares ‘MaskUp4SSR’ campaign to help India battle COIVD-19

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who left for the heavenly abode at an early age is being remembered by his fans for his legacy. From paying him grand tributes on social media to raising their voice to seek justice for his death, his fans have left no stone unturned to show their love towards the actor. Amid the second wave of the deadly coronavirus battle, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and gave a shout-out to ‘#MaskUpForSSR’ national campaign.

Shweta gives shout out to #MaskUpForSSR campaign

Shweta through her post explained that Sushant’s fans all over will make cotton masks and help in distributing them to those who need more like shopkeepers, house help, milkman, vegetable vendors, watchman, and many more so that it helps all. Shweta further wrote that their target is to make 1000 masks per SSRian and in this way, they will achieve their target of 1 crore masks nationally. While captioning the post, Shweta wrote, “Let’s make cotton masks. Sushant’s humanity lives on in the work we do...#Maskup4SSR.”

Let’s make cotton masks. Sushant’s humanity lives on in the work we do...#Maskup4SSR pic.twitter.com/oEXCeQqpBv — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 6, 2021

As the country battles to combat the deadly virus, Shweta earlier took to Twitter and shared pictures of SSRians helping needy people with essential item packets that include grains, oil, and other necessary things. "This is so beautiful, people uniting to do good for the ones in need. Bhai, this is the legacy you have left behind! Salute! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantKaKitchen,” wrote Shweta.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

It has been eleven months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loopholes in the Mumbai police’s investigation. The death probe is still ongoing. The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out.



