Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Chronicles 'soulful & Surreal' Month-long Solitude

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who spent all of June in a solitary retreat in the mountains, has opened up about her journey. Shweta’s brother passed away on June 14 last year, so she wanted to spend time cherishing his memories on his first death anniversary. Shweta took to Twitter and gave a glimpse of her journey while describing her ‘soulful’ experience of the one-month retreat.

Shweta Singh Kirti shares her soulful solitary retreat journey

Shweta shared a video, where she showed her small cabin where she stayed for a month while documenting her room, chanting area, kitchen, and washroom. Apart from this, she even gave a sneak peek of the serene and picturesque landscape where she explained how she would meditate in the midst of the forest area while recalling the memories of her brother. “I had a soulful experience during my one-month solitary retreat and thought to document and share it with you all. It is difficult to express in words the surreal experience I had, but here is a small effort to put it in perspective,” she wrote.

I had a soulful experience during my one-month solitary retreat and thought to document and share it with you all. It is difficult to express in words the surreal experience I had, but here is a small effort to put it in perspective.https://t.co/jk8QS89szF #SushanthSinghRajput — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) July 15, 2021

Earlier, while informing about going on a solitary retreat, Shweta wrote, “I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to the internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent cherishing his sweet memories in silence.” “Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on… Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant (sic),” she added then.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had at that point last been seen in National Award-winning Chhichore, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Early investigations by the Mumbai Police claimed that he had died by suicide, but numerous inconsistencies were then found, and following his family filing a FIR, the case was handed over to the CBI. The CBI on June 14, on the first anniversary of Sushant’s death, stated that their investigation had not been closed and that they were still probing all angles.

IMAGE: SHWETASINGHKIRTI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.