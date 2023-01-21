Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Pens A Heartfelt Note On Actor's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a collage of pictures and penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, Sushant can be seen cuddling his niece and nephew. Shweta captioned it: "Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity."

"At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon," she added.

Check the post here:

Earlier, Sushant's other sister, Priyanka Singh, also posted a picture of the actor from her wedding. The image was taken in 2012, and Priyanka posted it as she celebrated 11 years of marriage with her husband.

Priyanka posted the snapshot with a touching caption on Twitter, “You graced Sid's in my Union 11 years ago today. Always there for us. I still feel You around every day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant, but our Trident, as you named us, is shattered”!

This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident 🔱 as you called us, is broken! pic.twitter.com/sy91CP8Wso — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 19, 2023

SSR's death

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at the of age 34. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai house.

His alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested shortly after his death on suspicion of aiding suicide. Mumbai police and Bihar police conducted initial investigations into the SSR death case, before turning it over to the CBI. The probe is still underway.

'Dil Bechara', co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. It was the official Hindi remake of 'The Fault In Our Stars', which released posthumously.