Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta prays to Kaal Bhairav, hopes, 'he leads us to truth'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been vocal as she led the family in seeking justice for the late star. Despite being in the United States of America, she has been relentless in raising her strong views, be it to write to the Prime Minister or urging netizens to join in the movement. A highlight of her requests has been her prayers to the Almighty to help them succeed in this mission.

Shweta prays to Kaal Bhairav

Shweta shared a video on Instagram on Monday, where she is performing rituals at a temple. She wrote that she prayed to Kaal Bhairav, and asked him to ‘guide and lead us to the truth.’ Along with that, she used some of the hashtags that have caught on a in a big way on social media, ‘#GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBIForSSR #Warrior4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus’.

Shweta had led the #GlobalPrayers4SSR movement on Independence Day, which was joined by millions, including celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon. In another post expressing her gratitude for the success of the movement, and sharing pictures of people folding their hands and praying, a gesture as a part of the movement, she wrote that the movement had witnessed the support of over a million. Shweta wrote that it had become a ‘spiritual revolution and expressed confidence that the prayers won’t go unanswered.

Shweta has also joined numerous other campaigns like Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR and also praised the channel for seeking the truth and questioning facts in the case.

SSR death case

Sushant, who was considered among the most successful young actors of the industry, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The case has reached the doors of the Supreme Court and even the Enforcement Directorate.

The SC is hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai. All parties associated to the case like Rhea, Sushant’ family and the Bihar government recently submitted their replies as per the instructions of the court. The ED is currently examining the statements of Rhea and the others in the money-laundering case stemming from the FIR registered at Patna, where Sushant’s father has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, and more.

