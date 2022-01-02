Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Uses Actor's FB Account To Wish New Year; Fans React

It's been almost more than a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. Sushant passed away on 14 June 2020, leaving his family and fans shocked who they are still struggling to face the harsh reality of him being no more. To much of everyone's surprise, on New Year's eve, a happy new year wish popped up on the late actor's account. While SSR's fans were left puzzled, it was actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who had published the wish from his account.

Shweta Singh Kirti wished New Year from Sushant Singh Rajput's facebook handle

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister often shares posts on her social media handle remembering her late brother, however this time she stunned the Dil Bechara actor's fans by posting on behalf his brother. The message read, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf.” Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section. Many users were surprised and happy seeing the actor's account active after a long time. Fans commented on the post and wrote, ‘heart skipped a beat for a moment' as they saw a post from Sushant’s page. While another user wrote- 'One second I thought Sushant is back. still feeling whatever happened is a dream.. but .., Happy new year miss you Sushant Singh., you are always remembered', while another user wrote- 'Sush is still with us guys. He is still with us. We love you SUSHANT.' While others simply wrote 'miss you bhai'. Here take a look at the comments:

Shweta also replied with equal warmth and she wrote 'love you guys'

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at 34 years of age. His untimely demise set off a mass overflow of sorrow among his fans and the entertainment world. Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara was delivered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020 and his fans were all teary-eyed watching his last project. The actor has left a void in the industry as well as in the hearts of his fans.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/PTI