Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Thanks 'SSRians' For Helping The Needy Amid COVID-19 Surge

As India fights the vicious second wave of coronavirus, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are out on the streets helping the needy. SSRians are helping people with the essential item packets that include grains, oil, and other necessary things.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Rajput took to her Twitter handle to share some pictures and wrote, "This is so beautiful, people uniting to do good for the ones in need. Bhai, this is the legacy you have left behind! Salute! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantKaKitchen"

A heartfelt prayer from someone who just got helped by SSRIANS. This is so beautiful, people uniting to do good for the ones in need. Bhai, this is the legacy you have left behind! Salute! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantKaKitchen pic.twitter.com/mSWgLmBL2i — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 4, 2021

Helping the needy is serving God in all. Thanks to SSRIANS #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantKaKitchen pic.twitter.com/HfxvY1Kzas — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 1, 2021

What a great initiative by SSRians, please feel free to call the hotline no.,whoever needs help with the COVID situation. May the divine blessings be upon us ðŸ™ #PrayersForIndia #SSRCovidConnect @nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/6rKg2kfQSo — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) April 29, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

It has been eleven months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loopholes in the Mumbai police’s investigation. The death probe is still ongoing, with CBI's most recent update coming a few days before the end of 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation then took over the case from Mumbai Police, which had been investigating the case till then, on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 19.

The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out.