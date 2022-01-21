On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, there have been many celebrity artists as well as his fans who are reminiscing the actor by sharing memorable photos and videos of him on social media. Even the actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a nostalgic video clip depicting some of the off-screen and on-screen glimpses of the late actor.

Many fans took to Shweta Singh Kirti's social media post and dropped in sweet messages for the late superstar while wishing him a happy birthday. Many of them also expressed their grief by pouring heart emojis in the comments section.

Shweta Singh Kirti's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Shweta Singh Kirti recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip that depicted a compilation of some of the most cherishing and unseen memories of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It depicted how the actor loved playing the guitar for his friends and how he spent quality time with his family members. The video further gave other glimpses of some of the iconic characters he portrayed in his movies. In the end, a message appeared that read "We Love you Sushant 'As long as you were I was, Now just in my memories I come alive' Legacy lives on."

In the caption, Shweta Singh stated how this video was a beautiful compilation and wished her brother a happy birthday. Adding to it, she assured her brother that they will try and fulfil all his dreams and added that his legacy will live on. While signing off, she penned words of gratitude to the team that compiled these memories and did an incredible job. The caption read, "My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job!" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Shweta Singh Kirti's latest Instagram post and poured in love for Sushant Singh Rajput while wishing him a happy birthday. Some of them also got emotional while watching the video and expressed their feelings by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary.

Image: Instagram/@shwetasinghkirti