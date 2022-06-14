Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Breaks Down On Actor's Death Anniversary; Demands Justice

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, his sisters got emotional as they fondly remembered the Kai Po Che star. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, they mentioned that they are following their family tradition and culture of playing Bhajans to mark the day. Treading down the memory lane, Rajput's kin recollected their earlier days in Patna, while maintaining that they miss Sushant immensely. "Everything's here, but only he isn't", the sisters stated in their emotional message.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. While the actor's father KK Singh lodged a complaint with the Patna police initially, the case was later transferred to the CBI, with the investigations still underway.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters break down on actor's death anniversary

Sushant's sister said that it was 'disheartening' to see that they haven't heard back from agencies investigating his death even two years after the tragic incident. "There's a deafening silence," she said.

They further added that they have provided every detail and made every effort to aid the authorities in their investigation. It has been almost 22 months since CBI took over the probe in August 2020, and several witnesses have been examined, while the actor's social media handles have been looked into among other things.

"They've got everything possible, be it any circumstantial evidence or any other kind of evidence". From the minutest of detail to any bigger development, the family made CBI aware of everything, Sushant's sister stated.

His sisters further stated that since all the masterminds involved in Rajput's demise are in jail now, the investigation should be relatively easy for the authorities. They also shed light on how his ardent fans have been running the 'Justice for SSR campaign', demanding the CBI to fast-track the proceedings. "He trends every day," his family noted and mentioned how they also derive strength from Sushant's fans.

She added that Sushant Singh's case will go down in history in 'so many ways', with one unique factor being the global support of fans fighting for the star's justice. "Relentlessly for 2 years, people are demanding justice. People come together on the 14th of every month to commemorate the fiasco that happened on June 14."

She concluded that while the support is high outside, there's not much that can be done until authorities take action. "Until the agencies wake up, what hope do we have." In the end, they urged the media to be a part of their call for justice and said, "I want the fourth pillar of democracy to be a part of this."

