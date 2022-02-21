Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters Priyanka & Meetu Join 'justice For SSR' Protests In Delhi

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, joined fans in Delhi seeking justice for the actor. The actor was found dead in his Bandra home on 14 June 2020, and the circumstances pertaining to his death led to a CBI probe which still continues. Since the actor's tragic demise, supporters and Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have united to seek justice for the actor and have demanded the CBI to fast-track the proceedings.

The late actor's fans once again united in Delhi to demand justice for SSR. New visuals from the protest showed the late actor's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, joining the fans. The protestors could be heard chanting "Justice for SSR" as they demonstrated with placards demanding a speedy investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters join protests in Delhi

As per new visuals acquired by Republic Media Network, Priyanka and Meetu Singh were seen joining the group of fans demanding justice for the late actor and seeking the truth behind SSR's untimely demise. Meetu and Priyanka Singh were also seen paying their respects at the actor's memorial established by his fans.

(Image: Republic)

This is not the first time that fans and family of the late actor have shown unwavering determination to seek justice for SSR. Earlier, Priyanka Singh organised a candlelight vigil in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. She was accompanied by a group of supporters to put a spotlight on the 'Justice for SSR campaign'.

(Image: @Deenuboy/Twitter/PTI)