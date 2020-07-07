When Sushant Singh Rajput Wished MS Dhoni On His Birthday 4 Yrs Ago; See Picture

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has certainly shocked the entire world. After Kai Po Che, Sushant went on to do some outstanding films like PK that established him as a prominent actor. But his Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story still remains one of his most-watched movies of all time.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Practiced 100 ‘helicopter Shots’ Daily For 'MS Dhoni' Biopic

Throwback to Sushant Singh Rajput's 2016 post for MS Dhoni

While shooting for the film, Sushant had certainly created a strong bond with the Indian cricket player, MS Dhoni. It is known that the two had developed a strong friendship when they had met each other for the 2016 sports drama film. MS is currently celebrating his birthday, as a tribute, we have got a throwback picture shared by Sushant Singh Rajput. The picture is from July 7, 2016, and it features the actor and MS in the same frame. The two were seen in Indian cricket jerseys which even made the two look very similar. His fans were also very excited to see the two together and have also shared comments like "Mirror image' and "both look alike".

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dialogue From 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Makes Netizens Emotional

Source: Sushant Singh Rajput Facebook

Also Read | On MS Dhoni's Birthday, Superlatives Don't Get More Effusive Than Sanjay Manjrekar's Wish

More about M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic sports drama that revolves around the life of India’s popular cricket player, MS Dhoni. The movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. It was directed by Neeraj Pandey and managed to collect around â‚¹ 216 crores through box office collections. The film performed so well that it got the title of fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India. Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni certainly developed a strong bond with each other after the latter was brought in as a consultant on the film.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases Special 'Thala' Song For CSK Captain; Watch Video

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput is now going to be seen in his upcoming film, Dil Bechara. The film is based on a famous novel written by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. The makers recently released the film’s trailer which has been getting a lot of appreciation to form the fans. The two leading characters of the film are going to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast involves Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey and more. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film’s shoot initially started with the name Kizie Aur Manny, and in February 2019 the title of the film was changed to Dil Bechara.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain Names Favourite Tamil Actors, Excludes Kamal Haasan In List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.