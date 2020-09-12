Sushant Singh Rajput's Trainer Questioned By CBI And Other News Of September 12

From Sushant Singh Rajput's trainer being questioned by CBI to Arjun Kapoor celebrating 6 years of Finding Fanny, several news stories surfaced online today. Here's a quick recap of the top news stories for September 12. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s trainer questioned by CBI

In Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, recently his trainer Samee Ahmed was called to the DRDO guest house for questioning by the CBI officials. He was seen arriving at the DRDO guest house on September 12. Earlier, a sting operation was conducted by Republic TV on Samee Ahmed wherein he made certain revelations regarding Rhea Chakraborty. In the sting operation, Samee had claimed that SSR did not have medicines on his own, but they had been administered to him by Rhea.

Tiger Shroff drops teaser of his debut song

Tiger Shroff recently shared the teaser of his first debut song Unbelievable. In the teaser, a monochrome frame is set in which he is seen holding a mic as he softly shakes a leg while singing a song. The song's music can be heard in the background of the video. In the video, he can be seen donning a formal look with a shirt, tie and trousers.

Tiger Shroff's look is completed with a pair of sunglasses. He shared the video with the caption, "Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it 😊 and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. ❤️ #UnbelievableTeaser". The track has been penned by Avitesh and DJ Mayne. The song has been directed by Punit Malhotra. Unbelievable will be presented by Big Bang Music.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates 6 years of Finding Fanny

Arjun Kapoor posted a video on his Instagram on September 12 to mark the occasion of 6 years of his movie Finding Fanny. The video starts with Arjun Kapoor dancing like a puppet while the title song of Finding Fanny plays in the background. Later, there is a cumulation of several movie scenes that depict the journey of all the four leads.

He shared the video with the caption, "Finding fanny since 6 years... and counting. 🕰". Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film Finding Fanny stars an ensemble cast of actors Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in prominent roles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new hair look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share her new hair look. The actor was seen donning bangs with natural curls. The length of her hair was short and her ombre-brown highlights could be evidently visible. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen all glammed up in her selfie. She wore a mauve nude lip colour and completed her look with mascara lashed eyes. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the picture with the caption, “New hair, don’t care”.

Pic Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput Facebook/ Priyanka Chopra Instagram

