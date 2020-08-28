Sushant Singh Case: Sandip Ssingh Tracked Down, Runs Away From Republic TV Crew

Republic TV on Wednesday tracked down producer Sandip Ssingh in Mumbai who was seen running away from the cameras in his car. Ssingh can be seen folding his hands and hiding from the Republic TV cameras.

Ssingh's active role in handling the affairs of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has raised suspicions especially after in an interview with Republic TV where he said that he had not met Sushant for over a year.

Sandip was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown.

Sushant's Singh's niece cleared in her Instagram post that the family doesn't know Sandip. She wrote, "The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu Masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh."

When Smita, Sushant's family friend, asked Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani about Sandip Ssingh taking charge of everything on June 14, they both denied knowing him. Pithani told Smita that, "Ssingh started giving orders when he came inside the house."

Smita further said that wherever a suspicion rises, Sandip Ssingh's presence is there. "The family wants Sandip Ssingh to be interrogated as he hurried all the procedures on June 14 and tampered with the evidence. He definitely has a bigger role to play in Sushant and Disha Salian's death," Smita claimed.

