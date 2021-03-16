Sushant Singh Takes A Break From Social Media, Fans Say 'Come Back Stronger'

Actor Sushant Singh seems to detox himself from social media as he took to Instagram recently and shared a post while informing fans about taking a break from social media. His Twitter account as of now is inaccessible and shows 'This account doesn't exist', hence he shared a screenshot of his last tweet on Instagram that mentioned him wanting to "reboot."

"Taking a break from social media platforms. Need to reboot," his last tweet read. Following the post, fans had mixed reactions to him taking a break. One of the users asserted the fact that this is the need of the hour. Another user motivated the actor wrote, "Come back stronge". A third user chimed in and wrote, "Take care brother. my love and strength to you and your family." Another user wrote, "We all need that."

Sushant Singh is not the only star who decided to stay away from social media, he was also joined by superstar Aamir Khan. The actor too shared a note on Twitter while announcing a break. Thanking his fans for their best wishes and love on his birthday, Aamir who is not that active on social media, shared that he wanted to "drop the pretence". In his last post, the actor penned a note that read, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway any way decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushant Singh is known for his amazing performances in films like 16 December, Satya, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and more. Apart from films, he also had a spectacular stint in television where he hosted the Savdhaan India series. He was last seen in the series Zidd opposite actor Amit Sadh.

(Image credit: Sushant Singh/ Instagram)

