Sushant Singh’s Bank Statement Accessed, Shows Huge Transactions For Rhea's Expenses

In a massive breakthrough in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the focus has now shifted to actor's financial transactions. Republic TV accessed incriminating evidence — Sushant's bank statements — that revealed huge transactions that were made for girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

In the bank records accessed by Republic TV, transactions over the last year raise questions on Rhea's role in Sushant's life. Multiple expenses like flight tickets, hotel stay, tuition fees, shopping, and more were made from Sushant's account for Rhea and her brother Showik.

With a balance of over Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019, Sushant's bank balance dropped to just little over Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020, documents showed. From flight tickets worth Rs. 81, 000 for Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's hair, makeup, shopping, parlour expense, worth over 1 lakh, to her personal expenses, Sushant's bank statements revealed shocking details.

Watch the video above

Trainer who spoke to Sushant Singh days before death, claims, 'he was different with Rhea'

Sushant's Father's complaint also alleged Rs 15 Cr was taken from his account

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in his complaint filed in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others claimed that around Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him.

KK Singh also alleged that his suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy by Rhea'. In the complaint, he stated that Rhea 'befriended Sushant to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood' and added that 'she wanted to grab his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his'.

ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's trainer questions medication, says 'Rhea administered drugs'

ED Writes To Bihar Police, Likely To Examine Financial Angle

Bihar Police is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and are seeking details of Sushant's bank accounts after charges were made by Sushant's family against Rhea. As per sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to probe a possible money laundering angle.

Sources said the central probe agency has written to the Bihar police in this context as it is looking into the case for a possible investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's interest, they said, is into the allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in SC after Rhea Chakraborty moves apex court

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.