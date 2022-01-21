Sushant Singh's Birth Anniversary: Revisiting Actor's Impressive Transformation In Films

Last Updated: 21st January, 2022 19:53 IST

The last film by Sushant Singh Rajput, 'Dil Bechara' released in 2020, gave fans the carefree and hilarious Manny who enjoyed Bollywood music and loved Kizie Basu with all his heart.

His performance in the 2019 film 'Chhichhore' as Aniruddh Pathak warmed the hearts of people as they got to enjoy his role as a carefree teenager as well as a concerned parent.

The actor played the role of Mansoor Khan in the 2018 film 'Kedarnath' opposite Sara Ali Khan and showed his fans a new avatar.

Playing the role of the humble and cool former captain of the Indian cricket team in the 2016 film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', the late actor proved his versatility with this performance.

Although he appeared only for a few scenes in 2014 blockbuster 'PK' as Sarfaraz Yousuf, Sushant managed to capture many hearts with his innocent yet charming persona in the film.

His role as Raghu Ram in 'Shuddh Desi Romance', released in the same year, stole hearts of many as he created exceptional on-screen chemistry with Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in the 2013 film 'Kai Po Che!' as Ishaan Bhatt. His performance proved his acting calibre and opened a world of opportunities in Bollywood.

