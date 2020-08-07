WATCH: Sushant Singh's Dog Fudge Coming Out Of Grief At Sister's Home; 1st Dog With Ankita

Fans who had been concerned for Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge since the news of the actor’s death, can heave a sigh of relief. Fudge was said to be extremely morose, and would refuse to eat too, apart from fake news about the dog’s death out of grief. However, in heartening news, the pet is slowly coming out of the sorrow and has become much more active in the past few day with the affection from his new family.

Sushant's dog Fudge recovering from grief

Fudge is currently living with Sushant’s sister and her family in Faridabad. In videos that have surfaced, the dog is seen playing around in the house. Not just jumping when called, and expressing his urge to be petted, he is also seen moving about the house in search of something. The pet seems to be gradually recovering from the pain of his owner’s death, with the love and care from the new abode.

Sushant had been extremely fond of dogs and ice-creams, and the name ‘Fudge’ can explain that. Fudge is his second dog. His first dog Scotch is with Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

A few days ago, Fudge was brought to Sushant’s father KK Singh's home in Patna. Sushant’s sister had then expressed her delight and shared a photograph of the two.

Recently, Sushant’s niece too had shared a snap of Fudge, and written how he looks up hopefully when he hears the door open.

Previously, fans had got emotional hearing reports of Fudge, as he wouldn’t eat and would keep watching Sushant's pictures on a mobile phone.

Fans used to share Sushant-Fudge's pictures and videos on social media, be it Sushant and the dog dancing, playing or enjoying rides together.

