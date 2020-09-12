Sushant Case Exclusive: Key CBI Witness Says, 'SSR Never Consumed Drugs During Kedarnath'

For the first time since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a testimony examined by CBI is going on record by Republic TV. Sushant's driver Dhirendra’s statement was recorded by the CBI and in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, he claims that the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty lied about the drugs consumed by him while shooting for 'Kedarnath'.

Sushant's driver claims that the actor never consumed drugs in his time — October 2018 till April 2019. Having accompanied Sushant in film shoots of 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore', and 'Drive', driver Dhirendra claimed, "He never took any drugs then. He wasn't depressed back then." When categorically asked about Rhea's confession that 'Sushant consumed drugs during Kedarnath times', Dhirendra Yadav claimed, "He never did. I was with him that time." The driver was repeatedly asked if he remembers it clearly and reiterated that 'Sushant never consumed drugs during his time with the actor', as heard saying in the interview.

The first key witness who was quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also alleged, "He had a good relationship with his family. Priyanka didi and his brother-in-law used to visit him. They used to visit him when I was around. Priyanka didi was even present during Chhichhore's shoot. His brother-in-law was also there."

The driver concluded by stating, "That man can never commit suicide. He can never do that because he lived a good life. He used to keep himself busy most of the time."

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the case is still underway, after taking over from Mumbai Police, which had first investigated the case. On Saturday, the CBI called Sushant’s trainer Samee Ahmed, and previously questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, Sandip Ssingh and many others.

Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, for her involvement in a drug cartel, after Narcotics Control Bureau probed the charges. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

