Sushant's Ex-driver Shares Anecdotes, Says 'we Were Suddenly Sacked Without Reason'

Not just celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, and others, Sushant Singh Rajput’s own staff have also been dismissing the depression narrative being linked to his death. The PK star was known to be extremely jovial, and another former staff, his driver, confirmed that he was a good, helpful person, and that he was afraid of death, so could not commit suicide.

Sushant’s ex-driver on his former employer

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Anil Adivasi stated that he used to spend 15-16 hours daily with Sushant as he used to take him to shoots and help out with anything that he'd asked for. He also stated that Sushant wouldn’t talk much and would usually listen to music in the car, as his manager would direct the driver. He had worked with Sushant in the latter half of 2018.

READ: On Tape: Sushant's Former PA Dismisses Suicide Theory; Claims, 'he Never Locked His Door'

Amid statements that claimed Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s live-in-girlfriend had sacked most of his staff, Anil stated that he was suddenly sacked, without any reason. It is not clear if Sushant had started dating Rhea by then.

“I had worked with him for two and a half months. Don’t know why we were removed. Maybe he might have got angry, but not just me, two more drivers were sacked and also the bodyguard,” Anil Adivasi said.

“We were removed suddenly. Can’t remember the exact date but it was around the time of Kedarnath’s release, and when he used to shoot for Chhichhore at IIT Powai (Bombay),” he added.

When asked about Sushant’s death, Anil replied, “He used to have his dreams for the moon, so this fact can’t be digested.”

He also revealed an interesting anecdote, “I remember once he had got late as I was waiting, so I felt sleepy and dozed off in the car. Sir came and asked if I was sleeping. Then when I told him no, he said, ‘No, you don’t drive.’”

READ:Ramdas Athawale Says CBI Must Probe Injustice To Sushant; Slams Mumbai Cops & Sharad Pawar

“And then he only drove, while I came with a different car. So a person who can be afraid of death, can definitely not commit suicide, can say it from my heart," he added.

During the time Anil was with Sushant, he said he’d take the actor for the shoots, dubbing at Lokhandwala Complex and also to Sara Ali Khan’s house as Kedarnath release was around the corner at that time. He would also take Sushant to Lonavla, where he had his bungalow. He revealed that the actor liked to spend time at home mostly.

Anil also said, “He was very good at heart. The same food that he would have, we all would also eat the same, not that something separate would be prepared for him. Whatever food would be made used to be shared by all."

"He also used to distribute food to the old age homes and ashrams in front of us, and we’d also help him. He used to help the needy a lot,” Anil stated.

As revealed to Republic TV by Sushant’s trainer Samee and alleged by Sushant’s family, Rhea used to give Sushant an overdose of medicines. During the time he was employed, Anil stated that he never saw Sushant take any medicines.

Watch the video above

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s former team member and flatmate Samuel Haokip, and many of his friends had exclusively revealed to Republic TV about Sushant’s positive personality and that he could not be depressed or commit suicide. Republic TV had revealed numerous sensational details, some in the form of sting operations, from the statements of Sushant’s trainer, bodyguard, former assistant, the ambulance driver, among others in the mysterious case.

READ:Kangana Ranaut Joins Global #CBIForSSR Movement With 'we Deserve To Know The Truth' Video

READ:Sushant's Sister Shweta Joins Global #CBIForSSR Campaign Seeking Truth And Justice; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.