Sushant Singh's Fans Request Wax Statue For Actor At Madame Tussauds; Start A Petition

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the film industry and the country in shock and tears. The 'Dil Bechara' actor's mysterious death left his fans in shock and they have been fighting for justice since June 14, when Sushant allegedly committed suicide.

On Tuesday, Sushant's close friend Kushal Zaveri shared a fan's post where they have requested for a wax statue of the actor. Sushant's fans want his statue to be installed at Madame Tussauds, London. To honour his legacy and memory, they have also started a petition and have received 33,000 signatures till now.

“Our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput was cruelly taken away from us at an extremely young age. His death has left a gaping hole in all our hearts and not a day goes by when he is not remembered. To honour this beautiful legend who touched so many lives, we would like him immortalised as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. A brilliant mind, human and soul. We will forever love and cherish you. May you rest in peace,” the petition reads.

The museum replied, "I can confirm that we have noted your email and will add Sushant Singh Rajput to our figure request list. The team here at Madame Tussaud London meets once a year to decide the next figures to be introduced to the attraction and your request, along with thousands of others we receive from guests, will be discussed and considered."

Got reply from Madame Tussauds London on request for wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Please email them everyone.#JusticeforSushantSingRajput@ishkarnBHANDARI @republic #Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/582bYyEkqy — A voice for SSR's justice. (@alishaaa1997) August 7, 2020

Got this reply from Madame Tussauds London team last night.

Together we stand, divided as fall.

Our whole team of Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput emailed to have a statue of him in their museum. #DishaAndSSRHomicide @ishkarnBHANDARI @impayalrohatgi @KanganaOffical pic.twitter.com/1rOlDBfNk9 — Sambhaboni Nag (@SambhaboniN) August 6, 2020

