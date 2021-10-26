Sushant Singh's Sister Reacts To Chhichhore's National Film Award Win: 'Moment Of Pride'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films of his career. At the 67th National Film Awards, Chichhore was honoured with the Best Hindi Feature Film. While the film's team celebrated the win, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to the film's achievement and said the late actor is present with them.

Taking to Twitter, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to the film's win at the National Awards 2021. She shared a photo of Chhichhore's team which also had Sushant. In the caption, she mentioned Sushant is sharing the moment of pride with everyone and is with them and she is extremely proud of the team. Shweta wrote, "Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit National Film Awards Thank You! It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of Chhichhore[sic]."

Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! 🙏 It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore #SushantOurPride pic.twitter.com/U3nW6DupyW — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 25, 2021

Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala dedicate the award to Sushant

While receiving the honour at the award ceremony, Chhichhore's director Nitesh Tiwari remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and called him an integral part of the film. Taking to Instagram, producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the National Award to the late actor. Sharing a photo with Sushant, he wrote, "A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for Chhichhore! Thank you @niteshtiwari22 for this special movie! We’re really grateful for all the love & dedicate this award to Sushant Singh Rajput[sic]."

Details about Chhichhore

The 2019 film Chhichhore starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was the two actors' maiden collaboration. The coming of age drama was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, while Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled it. The film's plot revolved around Sushant's character Anirudh, whose son tries to commit suicide. Following his unwillingness to live, Anirudh calls his college friends and convinces his son to accept his failures. The film also had Varun Sharma Tahir Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey in supporting roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, after committing suicide. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Apart from Chhichhore, he also worked in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Raabta, Drive, and Dil Bechara.

(Image: Instagram/@shwetasinghkirti/Twitter/@shwetasinghkirti)