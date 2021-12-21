Actor Ankita Lokhande who recently ringed in her 37th birthday after tying the knot with beau Vicky Jain received best wishes and blessings from her friends and well-wishers. The two had tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 14 after a plethora of wedding festivities. Apart from her fans, she received wishes from her late friend and co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Shweta took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of the two standing and striking a cool pose. Though the throwback picture looks quite blurred, the bond and the love between the two are quite visible. While sharing the picture, Shweta penned a beautiful note where she wishes Ankita a great life and happiness ahead.

Sushant's sister Shweta extends birthday wishes to Ankita Lokhande

In the picture, Shweta made a statement in a grey outfit while Ankita was a sight to behold in her white dress. “A very happy birthday to the sweetest girl I know…. I hope you get every happiness in life…coz you deserve them! Sending loads of love and prayers your way #HappyBirthdayAnkita,” Shweta wrote alongside the picture. Ankita who was overwhelmed by the beautiful wishes, replied while sharing the post on her Instagram story.

She captioned the post and wrote, “Thank you Di” along with a heart-shaped emoticon. The Pavitra Rishta actor had shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram. On Monday, Ankita shared myriad stills of the couple posing adorably for the camera. While she is clad in a gorgeous green printed saree, Vicky can be seen donning an emerald green shirt, matching with Ankita's outfit. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Oh yea it was a very special and happy birthday for me. Thanks, each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us."



On Ankita's 37th birthday yesterday, Vicky Jain uploaded a heartwarming picture of the duo, referring to Ankita as "Mrs. Jain". Sharing a still of the couple posing against the backdrop of a sunset, he wrote," Happy b'day Mrs. Jain" along with a heart emoticon. Ankita responded in a similar way by commenting, "Thanks so much, Mr Jain."



IMAGE: Instagram/shwetasinghkirti