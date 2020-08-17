Sushant Singh sings Lord Shiva hymn at home; video by Samuel Haokip makes fans emotional

A highlight of the movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has been how his family and fans have been praying to Lord Shiva. The late actor, apart from featuring in the film based on Kedarnath pilgrimage, was known to be a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. The Chhichhore star showcased this devotion in a rare video that is doing the rounds on social media.

READ: On Tape: Ambulance Owner Contradicts Siddharth Pithani's Version On Body, Mystery Grows

Sushant Singh Rajput sings Lord Shiva hymn

In the video that starts with visuals of the Lord Shiva statue and photoframes at his house, Sushant is heard reciting the Jai Jai Shiv Shambo mantra with a guitar in his arms. It looked like SSR had set up a small professional band at home, as he sang on a microphone, and even had drums around.

He was accompanied by another person, who is also playing the guitar, and seemed to be Samuel Haokip, his former team member and flatmate, who shared the video on Instagram.

Fans were left emotional looking at the video, calling his voice ‘mesmerising’, ‘divine’ and sharing how much they were missing Sushant.

On Saturday, as the#GlobalPrayers4SSR movement was marked all across, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti had also shared a video of the family reciting the Mahamrutunjay mantra, at his prayer meet, just days after his death. Ankita Lokhande too had used the same mantra to express her thoughts on the movement. Shweta had urged his fans to pray to Lord Shiva for the mystery around his death to get proper closure.

READ: Sushant's Friend Samuel Haokip Says Never Heard Of Sandip Ssingh, Demands Investigation

Previously, SSR’s video reciting a Lord Krishna hymn too had gone viral.

Hey Krishna govinda hare murari..

Hey nath narayan vasudeva..



Kis angle se ye depressed lg ra h..



This video is from the home of sushant's sister when he went there for his birthday...#2MonthsOfSSRMurder pic.twitter.com/BuPKfcqStL — ðŸ’«ðŸ¦‹ Shizukaa40ðŸ¦‹ðŸ’« (@shizukaa40) August 14, 2020

Samuel Haokip, who had also spoken to Republic TV, and dismissed the suicide angle, had earlier shared a video of Sushant’s progressive thoughts.

Sushant death case

On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra. The Mumbai Police had taken up the investigation of the case, but has been receiving flak for not registering an FIR in the case. Moreover, their alleged non-co-operation with Bihar police, which had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, too became a talking point.

The Bihar government recommended a CBI probe to the Centre which was accepted, and the CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and the others. Rhea, Sushant’s family and Bihar government recently filed their submissions in the Supreme Court, as it heard the transfer plea of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. The ED has also recorded the statements of Rhea and others in connection with the embezzlement charge alleged by Sushant’s father in the FIR.

READ: On Fadnavis' Possible Role In Bihar Poll Campaign, Shiv Sena Drags In Sushant Death Case

READ: Sushant's Sister Shweta Invokes Lord Shiva Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rhea's Plea

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.