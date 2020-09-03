'Sushant Wanted To Make Biopics On Ganguly, Tagore, Vivekananda': Varun Mathur Tells ED

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's business partner Varun Mathur who is currently being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a massive revelation shared that Sushant wanted to make a biopic on Sourav Ganguly, with his own production house, sources revealed to Republic Media Network. Varun further told ED that Sushant had discussed making virtual reality films on 12 famous people including Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and Mother Teresa.

The ED summoned Sushant's partner Varun Mathur who was a part of the first entrepreneurial ventures Sushant had launched in 2018. The company, Innsaei Ventures Private Ltd, where Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Mathur, and Saurabh Mishra are directors was incorporated on April 26, 2018.

Read: Sushant's Ex-business Partner Varun Mathur Summoned; ED Grills Rhea's Billiards Pro Friend

Read: In Huge Sushant Case Development, CBI Quizzes Disha Salian's Employer Cornerstone's CEO

Innsaei Ventures - a 'first of its kind in Indian market'

Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten notes, which were accessed by Republic Media Network earlier, revealed the extent to which Sushant was involved in making of his firm Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd. The firm which he co-founded along with entrepreneur Varun Mathur in 2018 came into limelight after his death.

On LinkedIn, the firm is described as a "first of its kind" in the Indian market that will tap into the growing Intellectual Property ownership market in India followed by the global markets. It further adds that Innsaei will initially focus its energies on four segments namely -- Content and Communication, Health and Holistic Wellness, Education & Learning and Business Incubation powered by emerging technologies from the realm of Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc.

However, the company shut shop in 2019 for unknown reasons, despite Sushant having a clearly stated three-year plan for it. He instead then launched a company in tandem with Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, and even allegedly paid their share for its incorporation. The full extent of its activities are unknown, though it is known that the company's website was shut down on August 7 right when Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by ED for the first time and that it had hosted email ids of Sushant and Showik.

Read: In Sushant Case, NCB Issues Statement On Drug Probe So Far; Busts Bandra Dealer With Cash

Read: NCB Busts Drug Racket Supplying Curated Marijuana To India; 3.5kgs Seized

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.