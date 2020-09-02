'Sushant Had Anxiety, Sister Prescribed Medicine She Was Taking': Lawyer Shares Details

Amid the ongoing probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference at 7 pm and accused Rhea of never providing files and prescriptions of treatment done by Rhea. Further clarifying that the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was anxious, he confirmed that his sister who was also taking some medicine for anxiety had sent him a prescription.

"Files and prescriptions of treatment done by Rhea were never given to the family. It is in these circumstances that when Rhea left Sushant and when he was anxious, his sister who was also taking some medicine for anxiety sent him a prescription," he said.

Rhea Chakraborty on prescribed medicines

In her first media interview since Sushant's death, Rhea claimed that during hers and Sushant’s trip to Europe last year, he felt claustrophobic in the flight and would take medicines for it. The Jalebi actor claimed that Dr Harish Shetty had prescribed the medicine Modafinil.

Now, sources close to Dr Harish Shetty have dismissed the statement and said, “Rhea is lying. He never prescribed the drug Modafinil. Rhea Chrakraborty has got a platform to lie. The fact that Harish Shetty is not in the picture has been informed to the Mumbai Police.”

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Crucially, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle.

