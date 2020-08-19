Sushant's Friend Mahesh Shetty Welcomes SC Nod For CBI Probe, Says 'Let The Truth Prevail'

On Wednesday, in a major development, the Supreme Court in its verdict allowed a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It was since a very long time that the deceased actor's friends, family and colleagues had been requesting for a CBI inquiry into the mysterious death of the actor. This decision by the top court has emerged as a ray of hope for all the people who loved the late actor and had been seeking justice for him.

As the verdict of the Supreme Court came in, the late actor's friend Mahesh Shetty took to his twitter account and posted that he welcomes the verdict and has complete faith on the system that truth will prevail. Have a look at the tweet he posted after the CBI verdict.



Sushant's best friend, Mahesh says he welcomes CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahesh Shetty were very close friends. As the verdict was pronounced by the supreme court, he took to his social media accounts expressing his complete faith on the BCI and that he is hoping to get the justice shortly. The television actor, Mahesh Shetty also used the hashtag which has been trending '#CBIforSSR'.

When Sushant Singh was working on the television screen, both he and Mahesh shared screen space in the daily soap, Pavitra Rishta and it was since then the two bonded. Mahesh was really shocked from the msyterious death of his best friend and since that day, he has been an active participant in the fight for justice for SSR.

